Richmond police warn of 'hot spots' where strong-arm robberies happened recently

RICHMOND – Police in Richmond warned that there has been an uptick in strong-arm robberies the past 30 days and advised the public to be aware of certain "hot spots" in the city.

Police posted the warning on the department Facebook page Tuesday.

Those spots include the 5000 block of Cutting Boulevard, the 300 block of South 27th Street, the area of South 19th Street and Virginia Avenue, the area of Fifth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the 900 block of 23rd Street, the 11000 block of San Pablo Avenue, the 4800 block of Macdonald Avenue, and the area of 23rd Street and Lowell Avenue.

While authorities outlined where the hot spots were, they did not provide any details on exactly how many robberies had taken place

Police ask people to pay attention to their surroundings and avoid walking while distracted and carrying valuables in plain sight.