Richmond police stop alleged child sexual assault, arrest man who came to door in towel

Richmond police last week interrupted an alleged sexual assault and arrested the suspect, a man who came to the door wearing nothing but a towel, according to authorities.

At around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, someone flagged down a Richmond police officer to report a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile.

Officers immediately responded to the victim's location. When they knocked on the door, a man wearing only a towel answered.

Police quickly located the victim inside the residence and discovered the suspect was the man who answered the door.

Officers discovered the suspect was allegedly sexually assaulting the juvenile when officers arrived on the scene.

"The victim is now safe with her family and receiving the help and resources she needs," Richmond police said in a statement.

Police arrested the suspect, who was identified as 22-year-old Richmond resident Marlon Alexander Maravilla Martinez.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Martinez with six counts of committing sexual acts with a child 10 years or younger and 10 counts of forcible lewd act upon a child.

Martinez remains in custody in lieu of $7 million bail. He appeared in court Thursday, when the court granted his attorney's request to put over his arraignment to Feb. 18.