Watch CBS News
Crime

Police shooting in Richmond prompts partial closure of First Street

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

Richmond Police said they closed off a part of First Street after a police shooting took place Monday.

The 400 block of First Street was shut down after the shooting, and it will be closed for several hours, police said just after 7:30 p.m.

Officer Involved Shooting / Avoid the Area. Officers are currently in the 400 block of 1st Street at the scene of an...

Posted by The Richmond Police Department on Monday, August 4, 2025

Richmond Police have not said if anyone is injured, how many officers fired their weapons and have not released information about what led to the incident. They have also not released any information about any suspects. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue