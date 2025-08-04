Police shooting in Richmond prompts partial closure of First Street

Richmond Police said they closed off a part of First Street after a police shooting took place Monday.

The 400 block of First Street was shut down after the shooting, and it will be closed for several hours, police said just after 7:30 p.m.

Officer Involved Shooting / Avoid the Area. Officers are currently in the 400 block of 1st Street at the scene of an... Posted by The Richmond Police Department on Monday, August 4, 2025

Richmond Police have not said if anyone is injured, how many officers fired their weapons and have not released information about what led to the incident. They have also not released any information about any suspects.