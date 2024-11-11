Watch CBS News
Richmond police arrest 9, impound 4 vehicles in weekend sideshow

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Richmond busted a large sideshow with over 200 participants early Saturday morning, taking nine people into custody and seizing four vehicles that were involved, according to authorities.

According to a Facebook post over the weekend, Richmond police officers responded to reports of sideshow activity on the 1300 block of Canal Blvd. at 12:21 a.m. early Saturday. Arriving officers encountered a sideshow with more than 200 spectators and participants and over 50 vehicles blocking the street, engaging in dangerous car stunts. 

After seeing the police officers, participants attempted to flee the area, driving erratically on the sidewalk, over medians, and driving the wrong way on the street to escape. Officers utilized spike strips to disable one of the vehicles and arrest the occupants. Multiple other vehicles were also stopped and a total of nine individuals arrested in connection with the activity. 

"Sideshows are illegal and pose serious risks to everyone involved," the post read. "These reckless gatherings put lives at stake, from participants to bystanders. Our officers are dedicated to keeping Richmond safe-let's all do our part to discourage these dangerous activities."

The post did not detail the exact charges that those arrested would be facing or identify the individuals.

