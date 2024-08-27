Richmond jail inmate dead after being found unresponsive, sheriff's office says

A man who was an inmate of the West County Detention Facility in Richmond died in custody on Monday, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The man was arrested on Thursday by the San Ramon Police Department on suspicion of multiple felony thefts and was booked into jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday just before 2 p.m., deputies discovered an unresponsive man--an inmate who was housed alone-- and alerted medical staff. He was later pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff's Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Fatal incident protocol was invoked and the investigation is ongoing.

