Richmond police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect following standoff

An investigation has been launched after a domestic violence suspect was fatally shot following a standoff with Richmond police Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Maine Avenue, near Boorman Park, to locate a wanted person. Police said the person was wanted on a probation violation warrant connected to domestic violence charges.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the person near the Union Pacific railroad tracks just west of the 300 block of Carlson Boulevard.

Police said the suspect refused to cooperate with the officers and a standoff took place.

"Officers spent approximately 32 minutes attempting to de-escalate the situation and reach a peaceful resolution," the department said in a statement.

Around 8:53, the suspect was shot by police. The suspect suffered fatal injuries.

Police did not release the person's identity or additional details about the shooting.

Following the shooting, police said the Contra Costa Law Enforcement Fatal Protocol was invoked and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene to investigate.

"We are committed to a thorough, transparent investigation," police said.