Retired Woodside attorney found guilty of child molestation, faces life in prison

A retired San Mateo County attorney faces a possible sentence of life in prison after being convicted of molesting three children, prosecutors said.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, a jury on Tuesday found 84-year-old Alan Frank Russell of Woodside guilty of 12 counts of felony child molestation and felony possession of child sex abuse material. Russell was convicted following a 30-day trial and several hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors said over the course of several years, Russell molested three young boys who were family friends and took trips together.

Alan Frank Russell San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Russell was initially arrested in 2023 following an investigation by the San Mateo County sheriff's office which found a child was sexually assaulted over the span of eight years, beginning when the child was an 8-year-old. Deputies at the time said the incidents took place 20 years before.

After the verdict was read, Russell was remanded into custody without bail. Prosecutors said the case was continued to June 22 to set a sentencing date.