Residents near Russian River in Guerneville helping out neighbors as they brace for flooding

Residents near Russian River in Guerneville helping out their neighbors as they brace for flooding

Residents near Russian River in Guerneville helping out their neighbors as they brace for flooding

Residents near Russian River in Guerneville helping out their neighbors as they brace for flooding

GUERNEVILLE -- People living along the Russian River in Guerneville are bracing for flooding while helping their neighbors handle the ongoing storms.

The rain continued to pound the North Bay Wednesday, as many anxious residents were constantly checking to see if the river will reach flood stage.



"The stress is draining," said Guerneville resident Rebecca Hammond.

In the last week, Hammond lost her power but unlike some of her neighbors, she was one of the lucky ones. She got her power back and now is giving back to her community. She usually comes out every Wednesday to feed the unhoused but on this night, she's serving anyone in need of a hot meal.

"I also know there are a lot of people that don't have power still or are just tired from the rain and tired from the flood stress so I just wanted to provide a meal to anybody that needed it," said Hammond.



The entrance to Johnson's Beach on the Russian River is flooded up to the street. People have heard projections about the river reaching flood stage but those projections are changing constantly.

"It's been doing this rollercoaster thing and it's getting close but I know the low-lying areas are getting hit and the creeks are backing up," said Hammond.



Rocio Garcia and her family also lost their power but she has been able to operate their La Fogata food truck thanks to a generator and solar panels. Garcia says many of her customers in the last few days have been those living without power.

"That's why we're here," said Garcia. "A lot of people don't have power so we are here for them. We'll be here."

As the latest round of the storm drenched the North Bay, the residents' biggest concern is more rain on the way.

"With the rain being non-stop, the stress of whether or not the river is going to flood, that anticipation," said Hammond. "Our home is well out of flood range but it still makes your stomach turn, makes your heart clench because you're just waiting."

