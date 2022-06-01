Resident injured in early morning 2-alarm San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- One resident was treated at the hospital for minor injuries early Wednesday after a smoky, 2-alarm fire ignited on the second floor of building on Turk St. in San Francisco.

San Francisco firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 100 block of Turk near Market St. at around 5:42 a.m. Upon arrival, crews raced into the building to assist residents in evacuating and fighting the fire on the second floor.

Officials said on social media that the blaze had "advanced to the upper floor in walls and ceiling" but firefighters were able to quickly gain control.

One adult resident suffered minor injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment. 25 other residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.