Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy expected to start despite oblique injury

CBS San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Despite having an oblique injury, the San Francisco 49ers expect quarterback Brock Purdy to start against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN senior reporter Adam Schefter, who often breaks NFL news, tweeted Thursday morning that Purdy was expected to start, per league sources.

Purdy strained his oblique during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reportedly played through it. The 49ers ended up beating the Bucs 35 to 7, and Purdy threw for 185 yards, had two passing touchdowns and one rushing TD.

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks Thursday night in Seattle, San Francisco will clinch the NFC West division. The 49ers currently have 9-4 record and have won their last six games.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 12:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

