Redwood Street bridge in Vallejo to close for five months

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) – On Monday, Caltrans plans to close the bridge at Redwood Street in Vallejo that goes over Interstate Highway 80 for a project expected to last five months.

The project will increase the height of the bridge for traffic on Interstate 80 and is the final phase of Caltrans' Six Bridges project, which accommodates a change in federal policy that allows taller trucks.

Suggested detour during Redwood Street overpass project. Caltrans

Caltrans has completed work on bridges over the highway in five other locations nearby at Springs Road, Magazine Street, Benicia Road, Georgia Street and Tennessee Street.

During the closure, the Redwood Street overpass will be closed to all traffic to ensure public and worker safety.

A 24-hour shuttle service will be available for pedestrians and bicyclists who need to safely circumnavigate the Redwood Street overpass. One shuttle stop will be located on each side of the bridge.

A news release from Caltrans advises the following detours for motorists: that eastbound traffic on Redwood Street go south on I-80 to Tennessee Street, cross over the highway and then go north on I-80 to the Redwood Parkway off-ramp and go west; and that westbound traffic on Redwood Parkway take Andrew Callaghan Lane north to Columbus Parkway, cross the overpass at and then go south on I-80, take the Redwood Street off-ramp and go east.

Although Caltrans scheduled temporary closures of I-80 some nights during work on the other bridges, the news release did not provide any information on whether similar overnight closures of the highway would occur during the Redwood Street overpass project.

The project webpage is at i80sixbridgesvallejo.com.