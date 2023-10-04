Suspect in Redwood City Whole Foods robbery arrested with help from customer, relative

REDWOOD CITY – Authorities on the Peninsula arrested a man suspected of robbing a Whole Foods supermarket in Redwood City on Tuesday, following the help of a customer and the suspect's relative.

According to Redwood City Police, the suspect entered the store near Jefferson Avenue and El Camino Real shortly after 1 p.m. and demanded money from a cashier. Officers said the suspect acted as if he was armed with a gun.

The cashier complied with the suspect, who fled the store with cash.

Following the robbery, police said an alert customer followed the suspect to a nearby apartment on Vera Avenue and called authorities. When the suspect came home, a family member also called 911, saying he had arrived with a large amount of money.

Police then surrounded the residence and engaged with the suspect to de-escalate the situation. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Juan Linares Cesena, was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Linares Cesena was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery and an outstanding arrest warrant.