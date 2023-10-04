Suspect in Redwood City Whole Foods robbery arrested with help from customer, relative
REDWOOD CITY – Authorities on the Peninsula arrested a man suspected of robbing a Whole Foods supermarket in Redwood City on Tuesday, following the help of a customer and the suspect's relative.
According to Redwood City Police, the suspect entered the store near Jefferson Avenue and El Camino Real shortly after 1 p.m. and demanded money from a cashier. Officers said the suspect acted as if he was armed with a gun.
The cashier complied with the suspect, who fled the store with cash.
Following the robbery, police said an alert customer followed the suspect to a nearby apartment on Vera Avenue and called authorities. When the suspect came home, a family member also called 911, saying he had arrived with a large amount of money.
Police then surrounded the residence and engaged with the suspect to de-escalate the situation. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Juan Linares Cesena, was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Linares Cesena was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery and an outstanding arrest warrant.
for more features.