Teen boy accidentally shoots himself in leg; 2nd boy stabbed in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY -- Two teenage boys were seriously hurt after one of them accidentally shot himself in the leg and a second was stabbed in Redwood City's downtown area Sunday evening.

The Redwood City Police Department said the incidents happened at around 8:10 p.m. near 750 Marshall Street, the site of a multi-level parking garage and across the street from a fire station.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found two injured juveniles. One, a 15-year-old boy, had been shot, and another 14-year-old boy had been stabbed.

Police said the 15-year-old appeared to have accidentally discharged a firearm in his waistband, shooting himself in the upper leg. The gun was not recovered and was believed to have been taken from the scene by the people he was with, police said. Officers recovered a 9mm casing.

The other injured boy was found to have a minor stab wound to his upper back area. Police said the stabbing was being investigated as a separate incident, but that detectives were looking into any possible connections between the two events.

Both teens were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Redwood City police asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact Detective Cagno at 650-780-7669. Tips can also be left at 650-780-7110.