Redwood City Pride event marred by attack; 2 teens accused of hate crime

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of assault and a hate crime following an attack at a Pride Month event in Redwood City on Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police were called to Courthouse Square in the city's downtown on reports of two people who threw fireworks in the crowd, while shouting discriminatory and homophobic slurs. The suspects fled the square before officers arrived.

Two adult victims were identified, with one sustaining minor injuries, police said.

The incident took place as crews were setting up for the annual Celebrate Redwood City Pride event, held by the city's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. According to officials, the event was scheduled to include a flag raising and several speakers.

Police said a portion of the attack was captured on video surveillance.

On Wednesday evening, police located a 13-year-old male suspect and took him into custody. The next day, investigators identified and arrested a second suspect, also a 13-year-old male.

Both suspects were brought to the San Mateo County Youth Services Center. Their names were not released due to their ages.

"The act of hate and violence is unacceptable and deeply troubling. Redwood City does not tolerate hate in any form," Mayor Elmer Martínez Saballos said in a statement Thursday. "We are committed to being a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community for all."

The mayor added, "What happened last night is not reflective of our values. We will continue working with law enforcement, community leaders, and residents to ensure Courthouse Square and every space in our city is a place of safety, respect and belonging."

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100.