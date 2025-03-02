Redwood City man crashes into several people while chasing hit-and-run driver, police say

A victim of a hit-and-run in Redwood City injured several people while chasing the driver who hit him, police said on Sunday.

Redwood City police said they got a call just after 10 p.m. Saturday about a hit-and-run crash. According to police, the caller was chasing the driver who allegedly crashed into his car.

Police were given the suspect's license plate information, and they told the caller to pull over.

The caller, however, refused to stop, and he continued to pursue the suspect, police said. The caller allegedly drove at excessive speeds and ignored traffic signals during the chase.

Police said the suspect in the hit-and-run pulled over at the 900 block of King Street and came to a stop near a group of pedestrians. The driver who called 911 continued driving toward the group and hit several people, police said.

At least two adults were seriously injured and had to be taken to a hospital.

Officers then arrested the caller on suspicion of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Redwood City police identified the suspect in the pedestrian crash as 19-year-old Brian Barbatajimaroa, of Redwood City.

He was booked into the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility.