Redwood City man accused in weekend deadly domestic violence stabbing

Police on the Peninsula have arrested a Redwood City man on suspicion of homicide after a woman was fatally stabbed inside a home over the weekend.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home on the 900 block of 7th Avenue, between Page Street and Bay Road, on a reported assault. The caller told police he had just stabbed the victim at the residence they shared.

When police arrived, they found the caller outside the home and detained him without incident.

Officers then entered the home and located the victim, who had multiple stab wounds. Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency medical care to the woman, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her identity was not released.

Deputies and police from neighboring Menlo Park were also called to the home to manage what was described as a "large number of witnesses" to the incident. Once the scene was secured, an investigation took place and the murder weapon was recovered.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of homicide and felony weapons charges.

Police said Monday that Garcia is the sole suspect and that there is no continuing danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Vickie Jaimez of the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7967.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 (TDD: 1-800-787-3224) and provides free and private help in more than 100 languages. For people in San Mateo County, additional resources can be found on the county's website.