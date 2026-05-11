Man stabbed in weekend attack at Redwood City grocery store, arrest made

A Redwood City man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing inside a supermarket over the weekend, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Safeway store at the Sequoia Station shopping center on El Camino Real following reports of a stabbing and possible shooting. When officers arrived, several witnesses pointed out the suspect, who was detained without incident.

Officers also located an adult male with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was also found with several superficial wounds that police said were consistent with an edged weapon assault.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and treated the victim.

According to a preliminary investigation, the male victim and a female victim were in the self-checkout area when the suspect approached the man. Police said without apparent provocation, the suspect assaulted the man with a knife.

While the man was being attacked, the woman used a shopping cart to fend off the suspect and protect the male victim.

During the altercation, police said the male victim produced a firearm and fired a single round. The suspect fled into the store's parking lot, where he was detained by officers.

Police said the discharged round struck a computer monitor in the store. No injuries from the gunfire were reported.

The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Isidro Zamora-Cisneros of Redwood City. He was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a statement Monday, police said it was not known if the victims and the suspects knew each other. Investigators did not believe additional suspects were involved in the incident.

Jail records show Zamora-Cisneros is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.