Brothers accused of shooting employees at Redwood City business

Two brothers suspected of shooting at employees last month at a Redwood City business were taken into custody on Thursday, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, Jaime Ontiverosalvarez, 25, and Raul Ontiverosalvarez, 27, allegedly started a fight with an employee at a business in the 600 block of Whipple Avenue, according to Redwood City police.

Co-workers came to the employee's aid and overpowered the suspects—until a gun was drawn.

"The suspects eventually drew a firearm and began chasing the victims while firing multiple shots at them," police said in a news release.

No one was hit by gunfire or seriously injured, and the suspects fled before police arrived.

Bullet casings and other evidence were found that helped investigators identify the suspects, along with a suspected vehicle.

Police said the fight and shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim.

On Thursday, Redwood City police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Palm Avenue. Jaime Ontiverosalvarez and Raul Ontiverosalvarez, both Redwood City residents, were detained nearby and ultimately arrested.

Raul Ontiverosalvarez allegedly had a concealed gun that was found while he was being arrested, police said. Detectives also found ammunition and equipment related to firearms while serving the search warrant.

Both suspects were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of crimes that include attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Redwood City Police Department's non-emergency number at (650)780-7100.