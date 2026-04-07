Possible suspicious device in downtown Redwood City garage cleared following police response

A possible suspicious device near the San Mateo County courthouse in Redwood City prompted a large police response on Tuesday morning before the situation was cleared.

The situation began unfolding at about 10:30 a.m. at a parking garage in the area of Middlefield Road and Veterans Boulevard, just north of Superior Court and other county buildings and offices.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies were seen cordoning off the entrance to a multi-story parking structure on 400 Middlefield Road used by San Mateo County employees.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting the Redwood City Police Department with clearing a vehicle in the parking structure, and people were urged to avoid the area.

By about 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said deputies and police officers had cleared the parking garage and determined there was no merit to earlier reports of a suspicious device.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.