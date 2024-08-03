Reds beat Giants 6-4 a day after being no-hit

CINCINNATI -- Tyler Stephenson hit two of Cincinnati's four home runs to lead the Reds to a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night, one day after they were no-hit by Blake Snell.

Hunter Greene (8-4) stretched his scoreless innings streak to 21 with six shutout innings and has now gone six consecutive starts allowing one or zero runs, tying him for the team single-season record with Johnny Vander Meer, who did it in 1938. Vander Meer pitched back-to-back no hit games that season.

Greene struck out a season-high 11 and lowered his ERA to 2.83. He allowed a single to Michael Conforto in the fourth, hit a batter and walked one.

Stephenson got the Reds' first hit since Wednesday with his 12th home run of the season in the second inning. He added a three-run blast to straightaway center in the fourth inning for his second multi-homer game in 22 days. His first was against the Colorado Rockies on July 11.

Jonathan India hit his ninth home run of the season into the upper deck in left field in the third frame and Stuart Fairchild lined his seventh off the foul pole in left in the fourth.

Kyle Harrison (6-5) allowed the first runs by a Giant pitcher in two games. He left after 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits. Harrison averaged 91 mph with his fastball, 1.7 mph below his season average.

Giants pitchers had three shutouts in the team's previous five games.

Matt Chapman scored on a misplayed double and throwing error by Elly De La Cruz. Conforto hit his 11th home run of the season off Justin Wilson. Jerar Encarnacion also homered for San Francisco.

Alexis Díaz earned his 22nd save in 24 chances but gave up Chapman's 16th home run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Emilio Pagán went on a three-outing rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.36 ERA) will pitch against Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.82), who is scheduled for his third start of the season.