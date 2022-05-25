Red-hot Mavericks delay Golden State's trip to another NBA Finals

DALLAS (CBS SF) -- Not even a leaky roof could cool off Dallas' red-hot shooting from deep Tuesday night as the Mavericks staved off elimination with a 119-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors will now try to advance to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years with a homecourt win Thursday night at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Dallas, meanwhile, faces a historic challenge. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. Only three of the 146 teams to fall in that deep hole have even been able to force a seventh game.

The start of the second half was delayed 16 minutes because of rain leaking through the roof at the American Airlines Center. With heavy rain falling outside Tuesday night, there were at least two leaks.

One dropped water near the Golden State bench. There was another leak at the end of the court where the Dallas Mavericks bench is, though water there appeared to be falling in the stands.

After a seesaw first quarter, Dallas outscored the Warriors by a combined 71-46 points over the next two to build a seemingly insurmountable 99-70 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But Golden State's second unit rolled off a 15-2 run to open the quarter, forcing Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to bring back his starters while the Warriors front line players rested.

A Jonathan Kuminga 3-pointer drew Golden State to within 110-102 with 3:22 to go and the celebrating home crowd began to get nervous.

But Luka Doncic then took control of the game, quelling the furious Golden State rally. He finished the night with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

It was the 10th double-double in his 14 games this postseason for Doncic, who also had nine assists and got some help from his supporting cast to extend this series.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 23 points and Jalen Brunson had 15 points. T

The Mavericks icy touch from the 3-point line in Game 3 melted away on Tuesday. No one personified the change in Dallas fortunes more than Reggie Bullock. In Game 3's loss, he was 0-7 from the 3-point line. On Tuesday, he was 6-10.

As a team, the Mavericks hit on 20-of-43 3-point attempts.

For Golden State, Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 20 points, but a pair of promising rookies -- Kuminga and Moses Moody -- fueled the fourth quarter rally scoring 17 and 10 points, respectively.