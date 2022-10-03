Red and Gold Report: Game day tailgating a tradition for the Vásquez family

Red and Gold Report: Tailgating has become a way of life for Francisco Vasquez

SANTA CLARA -- Ahead of Monday night's game, two Niners fans, who are also siblings, are confident San Francisco will take this one against their heated rivals the Los Angeles Rams.

Francisco Vásquez has been the die-hard 49ers fan in the family for decades while growing up in the South Bay. He never misses a home game and looks forward to hanging out with other 49er faithful in the parking lot of Levi's Stadium before game time.

"Row 24 and 25," he said, referring to the spot where the 408 Faithful tailgate. His sister, Eva Vásquez, is newer to the Faithful but equally as passionate about the 49ers.

"I thought it was gonna be just come out to a parking lot, have a hot dog, hamburger, maybe a drink, then you leave," Eva said.

But she realized it was more. It was a family.

"You build memories, you're having a great time with family and friends," Eva said.

Now, Eva and Francisco go to home and away games together. Rain or shine, they're there -- even dressing up in Niners gear for Halloween.

"The Niners have been there a lot," Francisco said.

Through some of the harder times in life, including the pandemic, they said the team has helped them get through it -- even if it meant a few losses here and there.

"Through thick and thin, crying everything," Francisco said.

And it's even brought them closer.

"Keeping him calm in the angry moments, him keeping me calm, it works really well," Eva said.

They admit last week's loss against the Denver Broncos was disappointing.

"That's what it's been, through good games, through not so good games, games lost by one point, still faithful," Eva said.

And they're faithful they'll win Monday night against the Rams.

"They're going to need a shoulder to cry on. It's going to be a long flight home," they said referring to Rams fans.