Reality TV star "Kash" fatally shot by sister during fight in Oakland, DA says

Reality TV star Mackayla "Kash" Paige was fatally shot by her sister during an attempt to protect her after a fight broke out, Oakland police said Wednesday.

Vernika Dunbar was arrested, police said, about an hour after the shooting, which took place around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday near the 270 block of 14th Street.

According to police, Dunbar, Paige and two others were in the area when a verbal and physical altercation occurred, and Paige and an unknown woman began to fight.

In an attempt to help Paige, Dunbar got a gun from one of the people in their group and approached Paige and the other woman, police said; Dunbar then began to try to pistol-whip the other woman but ended up shooting Paige.

Police said Dunbar waived her rights and told investigators what happened, which was corroborated by surveillance video.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said she was charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and brandishing a firearm in public.

Mackayla "Kash" Paige

Paige appeared on reality shows such as "Real West Coast Baddies" and "Young and Reckless." Fans knew her as "Kash," and family said on Monday that Paige appreciated those who supported her.

"If you were a fan of her, she appreciated you. She loved you. All she wanted to do was make people happy," her cousin said.