Family of reality TV star Mackayla "Kash" Paige in mourning after fatal Oakland shooting

Family and friends are mourning 29-year-old Mackayla Paige, a reality TV personality known as "Kash," who was shot and killed in Oakland over the weekend.

Paige was killed in a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Oakland police. On Monday, loved ones gathered at the scene near 14th and Harrison streets to honor her memory. Her cousin, Azima, described the emotional toll of losing someone she loved.

"Honestly, I don't know how to feel. I'm floating. I've been shaken since yesterday. I've been crying all day," she said.

Paige was known to fans as Kash and had appeared on reality shows including "Real West Coast Baddies" and "Young and Reckless." Her cousin said Paige appreciated the people who supported her and wanted to make others happy.

"If you were a fan of her, she appreciated you. She loved you. All she wanted to do was make people happy," her cousin said.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting. Police confirmed that a woman from Richmond has been arrested in connection with the case.

As speculation and rumors circulate online, Paige's cousin is urging people to wait for the facts to emerge.

"Her family is here, and we got it," she said.

For her cousin, the focus remains on remembering Paige as the young woman she knew: someone with big dreams who wanted a better life.

"She kept someone going for herself. She was never not doing something. She wanted better for her life. She wanted to be better, and she wanted to change," her cousin said.

Oakland police are asking anyone with information or video related to the shooting to come forward as the investigation continues.