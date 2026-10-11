Watch CBS News
Crime

Richmond woman arrested in deadly Oakland shooting

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Oakland police said a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of 14th Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene after reports of a shooting and found a woman who had been shot at least once.

She was taken to the hospital but was declared dead. The victim was identified as a 29-year-old woman from Richmond.

Police said someone was arrested in connection with the shooting and identified her as a female resident of Richmond. Investigators have not said if the two women knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue