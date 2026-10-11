Richmond woman arrested in deadly Oakland shooting

Oakland police said a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of 14th Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene after reports of a shooting and found a woman who had been shot at least once.

She was taken to the hospital but was declared dead. The victim was identified as a 29-year-old woman from Richmond.

Police said someone was arrested in connection with the shooting and identified her as a female resident of Richmond. Investigators have not said if the two women knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.