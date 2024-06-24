Watch CBS News
Weather

Rare summer rain falls in San Jose with thunderstorms, lightning possible

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Rare June rain falls in South Bay
Rare June rain falls in South Bay 01:41

Despite temperatures hovering in the mid-80s, San Jose saw a rare bit of rain Monday afternoon fueled by tropical moisture in the atmosphere.

"Leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Alberto is fueling some showers rolling into the South Bay and the Santa Cruz mountains," KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen posted on X. "No lightning yet, but that threat is one we'll be monitoring this afternoon and evening."  

While the rain was not heavy, it was enough to wet the streets and force vehicles to turn on their windshield wipers. CBS News Bay Area photographer Jim Flanagan took video that showed the rainfall and cars driving through it.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had earlier mentioned the possibility of thunderstorms further south over portions of Monterey and San Benito counties before the increased thunderstorm potential shifted northward to the rest of the Bay Area overnight as incoming mid-level moisture moves north.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 4:08 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.