Rare albino alligator Claude turns 30, celebrated as Bay Area icon

In the still waters of an indoor swamp nestled within the California Academy of Sciences, a ghostly figure glides just beneath the surface. Claude, the museum's beloved albino alligator, marks a rare and remarkable milestone this week: his 30th birthday.

Born without melanin, Claude's brilliant white appearance is due to albinism, a genetic condition that renders him both visually striking and highly vulnerable in the wild. In nature, his lack of camouflage and sensitivity to sunlight would make survival nearly impossible. But here in San Francisco, Claude has not only survived, he's become a local legend.

"Claude has become this massive icon to the San Francisco community," said biologist Jessica Witherly, one of the Academy's animal caretakers. "Everyone loves him and his story. He's got two children's books. And we get news articles or info from kids across the United States saying how much they love Claude. So he's kind of become this iconic character."

The California Academy of Sciences is home to more than 38,000 live animals, but none quite like Claude. Since arriving in 2008, the reptile rescue has become a cornerstone of the Academy's Steinhart Aquarium. His docile nature and striking appearance draw countless visitors every year.

"All of our animal care biologists take care of different animals here," Witherly explained. "So, some days, I'm looking at starfish under the microscope and other days I am climbing into this pit and feeding Claude with my other caretakers."

This week, the Academy hosted a birthday celebration in Claude's honor—complete with a swamp-themed party, enrichment treats, and plenty of adoring fans. The festivities highlighted not just Claude's longevity but the dedication of the team that has ensured his continued health and comfort.

"Claude would not survive in the wild as an ambush predator," Witherly said. "Everyone would be able to see him, they'd unfortunately eat him. And also, he would get sunburned and turn into a very uncomfortable pink alligator."

Instead, he receives regular checkups, environmental enrichment, and even gentle scrubs to help maintain his scales. His calm demeanor makes him a favorite among staff and visitors alike.

"He's a very calm guy," Witherly said. "A lot of people don't think he's real because he doesn't move that much. But I've never been scared. Luckily, at the Cal Academy, we train our staff and have tons of opportunities, so we feel very confident and comfortable whenever we're working with our animals."

Though Claude may be one of a kind, in the heart of San Francisco, he's found a home where he's celebrated just the way he is.