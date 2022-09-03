Rap superstar P-Lo is a STUNNA for fans at 'Live At Thrive City' summer concert series

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night.

His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic.

"And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."

P-Lo has become an ambassador for the Warriors and often showcases Bay Area landmarks and his love for Bay Area sports teams in his music videos.

The East Bay native performed at the first halftime show during the NBA Finals this year.

"Shouts out to the Warriors organization, they've been super dope," he said of the honor to perform. "I think it's just dope for the Bay to be able to represent."

His music has been in movies and shows, including Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, Insecure, and Blindspotting.

P-Lo said his new music is from a more evolved man. He worked on the album during the entirety of the pandemic.

He said his work also gives Filipino Amercians more visibility in the music industry.

"I think that's what makes the Bay Area so special, because I feel like something like me, like what we're building can only happen here, and be the spawn of more," he said.

The festival experience included multiple food and drink vendors, including Filipino fusion eatery Senor Sisig.

For one night only they offered the PLo-ritto, a classic California burrito made with STUNNA sauce, or habenero salsa, in honor of his love for spicy food.

"I woke up this morning and I seen it on Instagram and that's really, really awesome," he said.

Judging by the night's turnout, the fans think his new music is awesome, too.