Rap group Wu-Tang Clan brings final North American tour to California for 4 dates

Legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan on Monday announced their "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour that will launch this summer, including four late June dates in California.

The sprawling New York City collective -- featuring producer and mastermind RZA along with acclaimed MCs GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard on early recordings -- will kick off the tour on June 6 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber with Run The Jewels. The final tour begins. Tickets on sale Friday👐🏾 pic.twitter.com/yC4CQhWwKt — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) February 24, 2025

Melding a distinctively gritty, cinematic sound and complex rhyming style during the early '90s that set the group apart from the era's teaming masses of gangsta rappers, the Wu-Tang Clan rocketed to fame with the release of its landmark debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in 1993. That album and subsequent group and solo releases further established the collective's credentials over more than three decades as one of greatest crews in hip-hop history.

Produced by AEG, the tour hits Pechanga Arena in San Diego on June 21, moving to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on June 22 before heading north for concerts at the Chase Center in San Francisco on June 24 and Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on June 26. It comes to a close with a July 18 date at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

The tour will also feature politically charged duo Run the Jewels (the celebrated partnership of rapper Killer Mike and former Company Flow rapper/producer El-P) as the opening act.

"This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," the RZA said in a statement released with the tour announcement. "On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen."

The tour announcement also noted that there would be no pre-sale, with all tickets and VIP packages going on sale at 10 a.m. local time on February 28. Additional information can be found on the Wu-Tang Clan website.