Hundreds rally in San Francisco as war in Ukraine reaches third year

As the war in Ukraine reaches its three-year milestone, the besieged nation is continuing its fight against Russian aggression.

But now, rhetoric from the Trump Administration, including from the president himself, is casting doubt on America's commitment to stand with the Ukrainians, including in the Bay Area.

Hundreds of supporters gathered on San Francisco's Embarcadero for a rally and march to commemorate the third anniversary of the war.

"For me, seeing so many people together here, it's so much relief that we continue our fight," said Iryna Anpilogova, an event organizer with the Ukrainian National Women's League of America.

With support from the United States, Ukraine has held out against a vastly larger Russian military force. But now, there is doubt whether the Trump administration will continue that support.

"People are confused. Ukrainians are confused," said Natalia Goshylyk, a Ukrainian language lecturer at UC Berkeley. "But, of course, we hope that America and Americans will stand up with Ukraine and will stay united with Ukraine against the aggressor, which is, of course, Russia. And that has to be reiterated, once again today."

They felt it had to be reiterated because of comments from Mr. Trump himself, seeming to accuse Ukraine of starting the war.

"You should have ended it. Three years!" he said. "You should have never started it. You could have made a deal."

Anpilogova was one of many Ukrainians who were appalled by the comment.

"And now, we're like, oh my god, after all this, we face this betrayal, this statement from the President of the United States," she said. "It's scary. It's really scary now."

But it's not just scary for the people still in Ukraine. Volodymyr Shostakovich lives in Corte Madera now. He began fleeing Ukraine the day after the attack began and said the journey to save his family was harrowing.

"You even can't imagine how hard it was, how stressed it was," he said. "It was like, a huge amount of stress and fear. The worst day of my life. The start of the war was not only the worst day of my life, it's the worst day in all Ukrainians' lives."

Volodymyr found work as a graphic designer and said he isn't asking for any handouts.

"Basically, all we need is permission to work," he said. "We don't ask for any benefits. We don't ask for any insurance. We can achieve everything that we want. Just allow us to work," he said. "I'm not complaining about egg prices. I don't care about egg prices. My goal is to earn more money to not complain about prices. That means if you don't have money to buy eggs, just work harder."

His family is here under a refugee visa called a Temporary Protective Status. Former President Biden extended TPS for Ukrainians for another 18 months, but the Trump administration has put a pause on that and Volodymyr now wonders if he will soon be considered an illegal immigrant, subject to deportation back to Ukraine.

"We are here to find peace and safety. I don't know. For my kids, it is their home. I don't know how to describe it. This is true. I can't imagine that just because of what? Somebody can cancel my life. Just cancel it."

A lot of people feel the lives they've known are now at risk. And it only takes a few words to make them wonder who may still have their backs.