Rainy weekend begins, rainfall could last through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Rainfall overnight kicked off what could be four days of rain across the San Francisco Bay Area, according to KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen.

Heggen said that on Saturday, showers will move north-to-south across the Bay Area in the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service forecasted highs in the upper 50s to the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds were expected to reach speeds around 10 to 15 mph and west winds up to 20 mph.

"Very light rain with this round, likely less than a tenth of an inch for most locations. Showers should be done by midnight, and we'll stay dry most of Sunday," Heggen said.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph. Bay Area residents should expect heavier rain Sunday evening and overnight, with off-and-on showers lingering Monday.

"Another round of heavier rain will move in Tuesday, but the timing on that is still up in the air. Total rainfall through mid-week will be around 1 inch for most of the Bay Area, with some higher-terrain spots picking up 2"-3"," Heggen said.