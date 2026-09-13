Season over for Rafael Devers; Giants star may have surgery for core muscle injury

San Francisco's Rafael Devers' season is over and he may have surgery for a core muscle injury.

The Giants placed the first baseman/designated hitter and designated hitter on the 60-day injured list Sunday, ending his season.

Devers, who leads the team with 37 homers and 98 RBIs, is to meet Monday in Philadelphia with Dr. William Meyers. If a procedure is recommended, Devers would have the operation on Tuesday.

San Francisco said Devers played with the injury for much of this season.

Devers homered in his last two games and had eight home runs with 20 RBIs in his final 11 games.

In the third season of a $313.5 million, 10-year contract, Devers was acquired from Boston in June 2025. He was batting .207 with two homers through April but has raised his average to .258.

Devers has a .274 and 272 home runs in 10 major league seasons.

San Francisco selected the contract of outfielder Scott Bandura from Triple-A Sacramento.