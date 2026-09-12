Merrill, Tatis homer as Padres fend off Giants 7-6; Devers hits HR #37

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit solo homers, Mason Miller pitched a flawless ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Saturday.

Michael King (11-9) worked around homers from Rafael Devers and Shay Whitcomb to pitch three-run ball over seven innings, but the Giants rallied against reliever Bradgley Rodriguez. Drew Cavanaugh led off with his first career homer, and Drew Gilbert added a two-run shot to get within a run.

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by teammates after he hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the sixth inning at Oracle Park on September 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Miller stifled the Giants from there, striking out two on 19 pitches for his 36th save.

The Padres entered the day a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the last NL wild card. Arizona was set to play later against the Texas Rangers.

In his second career start, Cesar Perdomo (0-1) surrendered five runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on September 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Devers' shot in the first inning was the slugger's seventh home run of the month and his 37th this season. He is batting .342 with 19 RBI and a .456 on-base percentage in September.

Xander Bogaerts added four hits in five at-bats for San Diego while Austin Hays added two hits.

Up next

Giants ace Logan Webb (8-8, 4.10 ERA) opposes Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.43) for the final game of the series on Sunday.