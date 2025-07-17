Greek authorities charge 5 in killing of UC Berkeley professor, including ex-wife, reports say

The ex-wife of a University of California, Berkeley professor who was gunned down during a visit to Greece earlier this month is among five people who have been charged in his killing, reports say.

Przemyslaw "Przemek" Jeziorski, 43, an associate professor at the Haas School of Business, was fatally shot in a suburb of Athens on July 4. Reports from Greece and Poland, where Jeziorski is from, said he was near his ex-wife's home when a masked gunman shot him at least five times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, the 43-year-old woman and four suspected accomplices appeared before a prosecutor Thursday morning.

The woman, an economist who owns a real estate management company, is accused of ordering the killing. Her current partner, a 35-year-old man, is believed to have shot Jeziorski.

Three other men, only identified as two Albanian nationals and a man from Bulgaria, are also accused in the case.

The newspaper reported that the ex-wife has denied involvement, while police said they have allegedly obtained confessions from the other suspects.

Jeziorski had two children with his ex-wife, who returned to Greece after their divorce six years ago. According to her attorney, the former couple were in the midst of a child custody dispute.

CBS News Bay Area has not been able to independently confirm these reports.

Jeziorski had taught at the university since 2012 and previously studied at the Warsaw School of Economics, the University of Arizona, the University of Chicago and the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Outside of his work at the university, Jeziorski co-founded the startup Keybee, a service that helps manage short-term rentals.

"He had a passion for teaching, and during his 13 years at Berkeley Haas he taught data analytics skills to more than 1,500 MBA and PhD students," the business school said in a statement about his passing.

Miguel Villas-Boas, one of Jeziorski's colleagues, said, "Przemek was one of the most-if not the most-knowledgeable experts on empirical analysis in marketing in the world, so this is a tremendous loss to the field and to Haas.

He added, "He was generous with his time, extremely caring about the Haas community, courageous to tackle important problems, full of grace and gentleness, and a loving father."