Protestors temporarily block roadway at LAX, leaving crews with debris cleanup

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Protesters block roads leading into LAX
01:58

More than two dozen protestors calling for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire were arrested after momentarily blocking the roadway near LAX Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement on X saying while the public is allowed to practice First Amendment rights in peaceful demonstrations, "this was not a peaceful demonstration," the department said. 

In all, 36 protestors were arrested and at least one was arrested for battery of a police officer.

The incident was first reported at 1 World Way and moved locations around 9:18 a.m. to Sepulveda Blvd. and W. Century Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Airport Police reported that the group blocked the roadway with cement blocks and other objects. From SKYCal, it could be seen that protestors blocked traffic on Century Boulevard in front of the Sheraton, using cones and other things as well as themselves.

'Protestors threw a police officer to the ground, used construction debris, road signs, tree branches and blocks of concrete to obstruct Century Boulevard, while attacking uninvolved passersby in their vehicles," LAPD wrote on X.

protest-at-lax.jpg
A group halts traffic on Century Boulevard near LAX, using themselves and objects to block the roadway. KCAL News

Around 10:38 a.m. Century Boulevard reopened, and there were no impacts to flights, according to LAAirport PD.

Around the same time Wednesday morning, protestors in New York stopped traffic at John F. Kennedy International Airport, holding signs in support of Palestinians related to the Israel-Hamas war

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 9:53 AM PST

