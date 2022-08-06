Protesters occupying Oakland elementary school clash with security guards

OAKLAND -- Parents and neighborhood activists are making a defiant stand at an Oakland elementary school that was ordered closed by the district earlier this year.

They say they aren't going anywhere. The parents and protesters clashed with security guards Thursday at Parker Elementary after the school district called in the guards to remove them.

Parker Elementary school clash between protesters and security guards. Matt Bigler/KCBS Radio

Video showed some of what happened. The incident started after Oakland Unified School District staff went to the school to change locks and set an alarm.

Soon after the locks were changed, someone broke back into the school.

Parents said one person was detained and put in hand cuffs and more than 10 people received minor to moderate injuries.

The parents have been at the school all summer long protesting its closure. Parker Elementary is one of the 11 schools the OUSD voted to permanently close due to budgetary constraints.

Parents occupying the school have been running an unsanctioned summer program as well. The Oakland Unified School District is calling the occupation trespassing.

Parents and community members say they reject that label. Oakland Unified released a statement that read in part:

"The individuals at Parker have been and continue to trespass. We have directed them to leave from day one and have continued to do so on many other occasions."

Parents said they will continue to find ways to occupy Parker Elementary.