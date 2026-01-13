Proposed high-rise residential tower in San Rafael would be tallest building in city

San Rafael is considering a residential tower proposal that would be the tallest building in city history. Meanwhile, residents say that what could replace an empty office building, which sits off the 101 Freeway in San Rafael at 700 Irwin Street, will worsen already heavily congested traffic.

Will Karnofsky operates a mobile knife-sharpening service in a nearby grocery store parking lot.

"I tend to look at the challenges of my day, which are more directed around travel," said Karnofsky

Karnofsky said he isn't sure whether a proposed 17-story residential high-rise with 200 units and commercial space makes sense. But he also sees the benefits of more foot traffic for small businesses.

"There's always an advantage to having more population in a condensed area," said Karnofsky.

The building will be 180 feet tall, more than three times the height of the existing vacant office building. That doesn't sit well with San Rafael resident Terry Notary.

"We only have so much space, and now they're going to start going up. That's going to make it more and more crowded all the time. I just don't get it," said Notary.

Down the street, demolition has already begun for another housing project that's eight stories, with more than 200 units at 930 Irwin Street. Royal Thai Restaurant, a stone's throw away from the construction site, says 90% of its business is now take-out.

Small business operators in the city's French Quarter area believe hundreds of new residential units within walking distance will be a big boost for business.

"I am pro-development. Parking is going to be an issue, congestion is going to be an issue, but having more residents downtown close to mass transit, and so forth, is a good thing," said one customer who supports development.

The developer is using housing-streamlining laws like SB 330 to exceed local height limits, and the state's Density Bonus Law to build twice the number of apartments that would otherwise be allowed at the site.

That means Karnofsky might sharpen more knives, but it could take longer to get here.

"It's difficult for us commuters to have to plan and take more time out of our day to drive, just to make it to and from our location of work," said Karnofsky.

"I'm sorry, but it's getting so crowded. I've lived here 58 years. The last five years have been, 'Whoa," said Notary.

It's on the minds of residents and commuters alike.

San Rafael city assistant manager John Stefanski said the city does not comment on pending development applications but did confirm more than 100 sites have so far been identified as housing opportunities, meeting the city's plan for 3,220 units by 2031.

The project at 700 Irwin will include 30 affordable residences. Half of those will be for very-low-income residents, and 15 for moderate-income residents.

A public hearing by the planning commission and city council is scheduled for Jan. 13.