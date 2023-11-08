Program bringing pop-up stores to downtown San Francisco seeing moderate success

SAN FRANCISCO -- As downtown San Francisco is facing a challenge to bring back the vibrant atmosphere that made the area a destination day and night, a program launched to increase foot traffic has shown some moderate success.

Homemade sourdough bread is a staple at Hilary Passman's Devil's Teeth Baking Company.

"Tuna melts, grilled cheese. People want their egg sandwiches on it; avocado toast," said Passman.

She's served customers in the Outer Sunset and Outer Richmond for a while, but she recently dove headfirst into bringing her baked goods downtown.

"It's busy down here. It's not dead," she said.

She's in charge of one of the 17 pop-ups downtown as a part of the "Vacant to Vibrant" program. It is one strategy the city is trying out to revitalize and re-imagine downtown.

Businesses like Passman's get three months of free rent to fill vacant spaces downtown.

So far, she says the experience has exceeded her expectations.

"I think that the 'doom loop' has definitely been blown way out of proportion," said Passman. "We were stunned at the amount of traffic that we've had. We're still trying to catch up."



But about a month in, have the 17 pop-ups produced more foot traffic downtown?

Carlos Isava Hernandez, who runs Coffee Bodega, said he has yet to see too much of an increase. But he said he seen some changes.

"It's getting better. People seem to be more comfortable coming downtown," Hernandez said. "What I have seen is, like I said, better security, more cleanliness, more security, better response."

He told KPIX he plans to stick around downtown.

"It'll turn around. It's a matter of time," he said.

In terms of time, Simon Bertrang, executive director of SF New Deal, which is helping spearhead the pop-up program, said the re-imagination of downtown San Francisco is still only in the beginning stages. And the pop-ups are just a piece of the puzzle.

"It's not a silver bullet. It's not the one solution, but I think it is a contribution," Bertrang said. "We definitely know that the pop-up businesses are drawing traffic."

Meanwhile, some pop-ups are seeing enough success and are exploring permanent locations downtown.

"In this crisis of downtown needing to recover, there is also an opportunity for small businesses from San Francisco neighborhoods, for artists, for cultural organization to come downtown and participate in a way that they couldn't have before the pandemic," Bertrang said.

One pop-up that said they would love to stay is Devil's Teeth Baking Company.

"Everybody has been super helpful, great, and wants us to succeed," Passman said.

There is a plan to expand the program. Applications are currently being accepted for grants for a new round of pop-ups set to open in January.