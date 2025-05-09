Professional soccer could be coming to Kezar Stadium in San Francisco

On Friday San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie announced a plan that would bring a professional soccer team to the city.

Pro soccer is coming to San Francisco! Through a new partnership with Golden City FC and @sfrecpark, we will bring an MLS NEXT Pro team to Kezar Stadium. GCFC will also put in $10 million in privately funded improvements to the stadium. There will be no changes to public access,… pic.twitter.com/sSQnsGRtwc — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) May 9, 2025

According to the mayor's office the Golden State Football Club will be part of the MLS NEXT Pro league through Major League Soccer.

Geoff Oltmans and Marc Rohrer, Co-Founders of Golden City Football Club released a statement on the plan saying: "Launching Golden City Football Club isn't just about fielding a team; it's about creating new opportunities for our community, families, and athletes to experience together the world's most accessible and unifying sport. We're especially honored to partner with Mayor Lurie and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department to help revitalize the iconic Kezar Stadium, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub for recreation, resilience, and all San Franciscans for decades to come."

The plan includes a minimum of $10-million dollars in upgrades to Kezar Stadium.

It still has be approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Lurie is expected to present an official resolution at the meeting on May 13. The legislation is co-sponsored by District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood.

"As we prepare to host the World Cup in the Bay, we're thrilled to become the new home for GCFC here in District 5 and look forward to the energy, joy, and community this will foster in our neighborhood," said Supervisor Mahmood. "The investment in Kezar is an investment in uplifting our communities—in our schools, local small businesses, and neighbors of all ages who will no doubt be the best fan base GCFC could hope for."

The proposed partnership includes a 15-year agreement with two five year renewal options.

After it is introduced at the Board of Supervisors meeting it will be considered by the city's Recreation and Park Commission before coming back to the supervisors in June.

The inaugural season will either be in 2026 or 2027.