Former 49ers running back Roger Craig elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig, a record-setting dual-threat player as a runner and receiver, was elected as one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The announcement came during Thursday evening's NFL Honors event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Craig joined fellow enshrinees quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Luke Kuechly, and kicker Adam Vinatieri. Craig, who was in his 28th year of eligibility when he was finally selected, was visibly overcome as he walked onto the stage to be acknowledged.

The Preston, Mississippi-native was the first player in National Football League history to reach 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in the same season in 1985. Since then, only two other players have equaled the feat: Marshall Faulk in 1999 and Christian McCaffrey in 2019.

Craig played eight seasons for the 49ers and was a three-time Super Bowl champion during San Francisco's dynasty years. He was also the first player in NFL history to score three touchdowns in a single Super Bowl, during the 49ers' 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

Craig was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and First-team All-Pro in 1988, and was named to the Pro Bowl four times in his career. He is also a member of the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

A former track-and-field hurdles champion at the University of Nebraska, Craig's running style was distinctive, with his churning legs and high-knees often bowling over linebackers and defensive backs.

Following his tenure with the 49ers, Craig played one season with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1991 and his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.