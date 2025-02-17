Bay Area Presidents Day protests among dozens across U.S. cities against Trump administration

"Not My Presidents Day" protest gathers in Oakland to denounce Trump administration policies

Rallies and protests in Oakland and San Francisco mirrored other nationwide Presidents Day protests against the Trump administration, the mass deportations underway, and the moves by billionaire Elon Musk to gut federal agencies.

The protests were among multiple demonstrations in U.S. cities as part of a nationwide effort to denounce the administration's policies. Organizers of the 50501 Movement - which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement - began with dozens of protests on Feb. 5 in all 50 states, according to organizers.

Monday's "Not My Presidents Day" protest in Oakland began with a rally in Fruitvale Plaza and a noon march to Lake Merritt was planned. In San Francisco, protesters gathered at noon at City Hall calling for limits to what they call the executive's branch overreach.

Since the start of his second term, President Donald Trump has signed 65 executive orders, many of which have faced legal challenges.

Also called dubbed "No Kings on Presidents Day," the latest protests also denounced Trump's billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the leader of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, an outside-government organization designed to slash federal spending.

Organizers of Monday's protests, which were focused on state capitals and major cities including Washington, D.C.; Orlando, Florida; and Seattle, said they were targeting "anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies."

One sign at the rally that attracted hundreds in the nation's capital said, "Deport Musk Dethrone Trump."

Many demonstrations were slated for cities where temperatures were well below freezing as a polar vortex worked its way across the country.

The rallies followed a series of Trump executive orders and came just days after layoffs across federal agencies as part of an effort to reduce the government workforce.