Powerball jackpot climbs to $900 million after another drawing with no winners

Powerball's jackpot has climbed to an estimated $900 million after there were no winners for Saturday's draw.

Monday's drawing is set to be the third-largest prize in the game's history. The jackpot was last hit in April. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot on Monday are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 2, 9, 43, 55 and 57, and the Powerball was 18. While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing, two tickets sold in Texas and one sold in Colorado matched all five white balls. Those players are eligible to claim $1 million prizes.

If a Powerball player wins on Monday, that person will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million, according to lottery officials. If a winner picks the annuitized prize, the lottery makes one immediate payment and then doles 29 out annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

A California player took home Powerball's largest-ever prize — a record-high $2.04 billion jackpot — in a November 2022 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot, now at an estimated $640 million, is also on the rise. The next drawing is Tuesday. That jackpot is the seventh largest in Mega Millions history. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each. The drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.