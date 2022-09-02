Lottery seeks winner of $2.5M Powerball ticket sold at Daly City store

DALY CITY – A Powerball ticket bought at a convenience store in Daly City is worth more than $2.5 million after Wednesday's drawing, California Lottery officials said.

The ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 411 Gellert Blvd. near Hickey Boulevard matched the winning numbers of 7, 8, 19, 24 and 28, missing only the Powerball number of 1.

Nobody nationwide hit all six numbers, so the Powerball jackpot will be $148 million for the next draw Saturday, according to lottery officials. The chances of winning the jackpot is 1 in more than 292 million.

The 7-Eleven that sold Wednesday's winning ticket will get a bonus of nearly $13,000, lottery officials said.

The holder of the winning ticket has 180 days to come forward and claim their prize. Details on how to do so can be found at https://www.calottery.com/claim-a-prize.