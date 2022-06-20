Watch CBS News
BART Richmond-to-SF service resumes as Warriors fans pack trains for parade

RICHMOND -- As Warriors fans start heading to the parade in downtown San Francisco on Monday, BART officials said mid-morning that its Red Line was up and running again after an earlier problem and that direct service would resume from Richmond to San Francisco.

In a 9 a.m. update on Twitter, BART officials said a Red Line train had been dispatched to Richmond.

The train would provide service to San Francisco and turn around at Daly City, according to BART.

Monday's earlier interruption in service on the Red Line was announced at 4:59 a.m. by BART officials.

It was the second time in the past three days that a power problem shut down direct service on the same line. 

June 20, 2022

