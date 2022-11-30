Power outage near Oakland Zoo affects thousands of customers
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A power outage near Oakland Zoo affected thousands of residents in Oakland and San Leandro Wednesday afternoon.
According to PG&E, the utility learned of the power outage around 11:04 a.m. Local reports noted that the outage affected traffic lights, causing issues for drivers.
The utility expected the power to be restored by 12:45 p.m.
This story will be updated.
