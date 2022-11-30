Watch CBS News
Power outage near Oakland Zoo affects thousands of customers

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A power outage near Oakland Zoo affected thousands of residents in Oakland and San Leandro Wednesday afternoon.

According to PG&E, the utility learned of the power outage around 11:04 a.m. Local reports noted that the outage affected traffic lights, causing issues for drivers.

The utility expected the power to be restored by 12:45 p.m.

This story will be updated.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

