Power outage near Oakland Zoo affects thousands of customers

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A power outage near Oakland Zoo affected thousands of residents in Oakland and San Leandro Wednesday afternoon.

According to PG&E, the utility learned of the power outage around 11:04 a.m. Local reports noted that the outage affected traffic lights, causing issues for drivers.

There is a power outage in parts of #SanLeandro and the #Oakland hills near the @OaklandZoo. Look out for crowded intersections like East 14th & Estudillo as drivers try to navigate traffic lights that are dark. PG&E estimates power should be restored around 1:30pm. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 30, 2022

The utility expected the power to be restored by 12:45 p.m.

