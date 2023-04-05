Portion of Hwy 1 along Big Sur coast reopens; highway still closed in SLO County

MONTEREY COUNTY – The northern closure limit of state Highway 1 in Monterey County along the Big Sur coast has been moved 10 miles south to the Lime Creek Bridge, Caltrans said Wednesday.

On Thursday, the closure is expected to move another 5 miles south to the Big Creek Vista area.

The southern closure limit remains in San Luis Obispo County at Ragged Point, according to Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski.

California's main coastal highway was plagued by landslides in three areas between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties recently, as parts of the highway were severely battered due to the series of winter storms that began in December.

#Hwy1 on the #BigSur coast remains closed between Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County at PM 42.2 and Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. Dani Creek Slide at PM 22.6, Paul’s Slide at PM 21.7, & Gilbert’s Slide at PM 10.6 (all pictured here) are not traversable by vehicle traffic. pic.twitter.com/Bt0IxMhKHq — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 3, 2023

The movement of the northern closure of Highway 1 became possible after Caltrans crews cleared debris and stabilized slopes from three slides just south of Torre Canyon Bridge, Esalen, and near Monterey County mile marker 29.

"In total this week, southern movement of the northern closure will have reopened an additional 15 miles of Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast," said Drabinski.

Drabinski added that "the coast is open for business," especially the areas of Morro Bay, San Simeon, and Cambria, all areas that were "hard hit" by recent storms and had a subsequent decline in visitors, he said.