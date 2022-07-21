Popular San Jose pizzeria to shut down next month after nearly two decades

Popular San Jose pizzeria set to shut down next month after nearly two decades in business

Popular San Jose pizzeria set to shut down next month after nearly two decades in business

Popular San Jose pizzeria set to shut down next month after nearly two decades in business

SAN JOSE - The owners of a beloved business in downtown San Jose -- 4th Street Pizza Company -- announced that they're closing their doors next month after nearly two decades in business.

"It's devastating. You put your heart and soul into something," says co-owner Josh McGhie.

McGhie says he and his business partner opened the pizza shop in 2006 after their days as students at San Jose State University.

"It's tough for a lot of people. We built kind of a family atmosphere here. And it's not going to be easily replaced," he said.

Josh says the business struggled mightily during the pandemic but fought not to be added to the roster of restaurants that didn't survive the COVID-19.

"The pandemic has been brutal on downtown San Jose. I mean you walk around here to this day and there's no people on the streets," he said.

The owners of the property are planning a major makeover, including a partial demolition that will affect the pizza shop. Customers, frustrated with the closure, say redevelopment should not come at the expense of beloved businesses.

"Walking through these doors, I can just feel the ambience and just the energy of the community come through," says customer Sanaz Batmanghilich.

The owners say their final days will be sometime in August. In the interim, they have cut business hours and staff as they prepare for the inevitable end.