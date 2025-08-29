Pope Leo XIV appoints Philippine-born priest as San Jose auxiliary bishop

Pope Leo XIV is appointing a Philippine-born priest to serve as auxiliary bishop in the Catholic Diocese of San Jose.

In a statement Friday, the Vatican announced that The Rev. Andres "Andy" Ligot has been appointed. Ligot will assist Bishop Oscar Cantu in serving the diocese, which covers Santa Clara County and is home to more than 500,000 Catholics.

"Today we rejoice with gratitude for Bishop-elect Ligot's 'yes' to the Lord and to the Church in Silicon Valley," Cantu said in a statement from the diocese. "His priestly heart, pastoral experience, and steady leadership will bless our parishes, schools, and ministries."

"I am humbled by the Holy Father's trust and by Bishop Cantú's support," said Ligot. "I renew my promise to serve Christ and His people with joy—especially those most in need. Please pray for me, that I may be a faithful servant and a good shepherd in our beautifully diverse Church."

Bishop-elect Andres "Andy" Ligot, who was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of San Jose by Pope Leo XIV on Aug. 29, 2025. Diocese of San Jose

Born in 1965 in Laoag City, Philippines, Ligot was ordained a priest in 1992 for his home diocese. In 1999, Ligot was given permission by his bishop to minister in California, initially serving as a chaplain at the Veterans Medical Center in San Francisco and a visiting priest at the Church of the Nativity in Menlo Park.

In 2004, Ligot was reassigned to the Diocese of San Jose, where he has since served at multiple parishes in the South Bay and within the diocese. Before being appointed, Ligot served as pastor of St. Elizabeth of Portugal church in Milpitas and the diocese's vicar general and chancellor.

Ligot will become the sixth U.S. prelate who is a native of the Philippines. He is a speaker of English, Spanish, Tagalog and Ilocano, a language widely spoken in Northern Luzon, the region of the Philippines where he is from.

Information about Ligot's ordination Mass to auxiliary bishop will be announced at a later date, the diocese said.