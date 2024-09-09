Political expert says Harris, Trump debate could be deciding factor for election

Political expert talks about what to watch for during Harris, Trump debate

All eyes will be on the debate stage Tuesday night as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off for the first time.

San Jose State Professor Donna Crane said the stakes couldn't be any higher.

"I think it's going to have record viewership, and I think it's really make or break for both candidates," said Crane.

Both candidates have been polling neck and neck in many of the critical swing states.

Crane said whatever happens on that stage could be all that's needed to swing those critical voters to one side.

"Each candidate is going to be vying for their votes by explaining the election in terms that are favorable to them," said Crane.

Crane said for Trump, that's focusing on the economy and immigration. For Harris, she said it's focusing on the idea of moving forward not backward, especially when it comes to issues like reproductive rights and democracy.

"Both candidates will be looking not only to expand their appeal to a wider swath of the electorate if you will, but both candidates will also be looking to deepen their support, by which I mean, turn out more people who were not inclined to vote in the first place but maybe they decide after they see something or hear something, yeah I think I am going to turn out and vote for that person," said Crane.

Former Chair of the California Republican Party, now-author Tom Del Beccaro, who himself debated Vice President Harris during their race for the Senate back in 2016, said he expects this debate to be much different than the Trump-Biden debate.

"Trump probably will be similar but Kamala is a completely different entity. She speaks well. The question is does she do well in this format under this much pressure," said Del Beccaro.

When it comes to how audiences should prepare for and consume the debate, Crane said to try to focus on the candidates' words more than their delivery.

"There's two very different visions of America going forward and there's a lot of content in there. It would be great if people, if we all, could pay attention to that," said Crane.