Police: Santa Rosa cemetery caretaker fires gun over man talking on phone

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SANTA ROSA – A man talking on his phone at Santa Rosa Memorial Park cemetery early Saturday was confronted by a caretaker who pointed a gun at him and ordered him to leave -- then fired into the ground, police said.

The victim said the man in a work uniform approached on a bike and confronted him about "people yelling on his property," police said. 

He pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the victim, and demanded he leave, then fired a round that struck the ground a few feet away, police said. The man was last seen riding his bike on the cemetery grounds.  

Alejandro Guerrero-Barragan, 29, of Santa Rosa, a caretaker at the cemetery, was arrested and accused of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of brass knuckles, a dirk or dagger, and a collapsible baton, police said.  No firearm was immediately located.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 8:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

